10-year-old injured after being struck in parking lot in north Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old child was injured Saturday morning after being ran over in a north Tulsa parking lot.

Troopers say shortly before 9 a.m., a vehicle was parked in the Tulsa Dream Center parking lot, located at 200 West 46th Street North, preparing to help transport kids to a football game in Cleveland, Oklahoma. The car pulled forward and ran over one of the players, as the child was sitting on the pavement preparing their football gear.

The Tulsa Dream Center released the following statement:

“This past Saturday morning, while our campus was closed, an incident occurred in the parking lot in which a child was injured. While the incident did not involve TDC Staff or students, our hearts are with the family during this difficult time, and our team has personally connected with them to offer our support. At the Tulsa Dream Center, the safety and well-being of every child and family in our community remain a top priority. We remain committed to ensuring our campus continues to be a place of hope, care, and safety for all who come through our doors. We are lifting up the young man and his family in prayer as he is recovering at home and stand ready to support them in any way we can.”

The nonprofit says it remains dedicated to serving the north Tulsa community.

OHP says the incident is currently under investigation.