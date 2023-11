Oklahoma State Capitol Building The Oklahoma State Capitol Building as viewed from the south with "Tribute to Range Riders" in the foreground. (Staff)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — 116 years ago today, Oklahoma became the 46th state in the United States.

On Nov. 16, 1907, then-President Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, signed a proclamation admitting Oklahoma as the 46th state.

That same day, Charles N. Haskell was inaugurated as Oklahoma’s first governor and Statehood Day activities took place at the Carnegie Library in Guthrie.

The Library is now a part of the Oklahoma Territorial Museum.

Oklahoma becomes a State (Oklahoma Historical Society)