13-year-old boy dead after fireworks accident in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a 13-year-old boy is dead after a fireworks accident in west Tulsa on Monday.

Police said around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Sandy Park Apartments near West 11th Street and South 61st West Avenue for a fireworks explosion and a child in cardiac arrest.

When officers arrived, firefighters with the Tulsa Fire Department were performing lifesaving efforts on the boy. He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

Witnesses reported that a group of boys had been setting off fireworks early in the evening. The fireworks kept getting louder, and there was then a small grass fire on the south edge of the complex, with a child lying on the ground.

Police said witnesses pulled the child away from the fire and called 911.

Someone who was with the boy said they were setting off mortar-style fireworks, and the victim was holding the tube with the mortar facing his head when it ignited.

Police said this is a reminder that fireworks can be extremely dangerous and to take every precaution when handling them.