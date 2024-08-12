16-year-old boy dead after north Tulsa shooting, suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday morning in north Tulsa.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call near West Pine Street and LL Tisdale Parkway at 2:46 a.m.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy dead with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police say a female was also shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Officers located 30-year-old Damien Gault nearby with a gun and took him into custody for questioning.

Gault will be booked into the Osage County Jail for first-degree felony murder.

Police say there are no other suspects, but detectives are currently looking for additional witnesses to the shooting.

