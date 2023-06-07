17th Annual Saint Francis Tulsa Tough begins this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The 17th annual Saint Francis Tulsa Tough bike races begin on Friday.

The three-day cycling festival includes multiple races for pros and amateurs. Crowds gather to watch the races and enjoy Tulsa’s nightlife.

“We’re getting ready to launch into a three-day block party starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday,” said Saint Francis Executive Director Malcolm McCollum. “Down in the Blue District, everything is going to move across the tracks to the Brady Arts District on Saturday and then down to Riverside Drive on Sunday, infamous Cry Baby Hill, of course, as you’ve all seen.”

McCollum said the event is a two-fold mission because it is a nonprofit created to promote active lifestyles, but it’s also to elevate Tulsa’s profile.

“It wasn’t necessarily that Tulsa had a bad image or a bad reputation,” he said. “It just didn’t have any image and we wanted to do something important, put a stake in the ground and claim some space where we could be bragging about Tulsa and what Tulsa had to offer.”

McCollum said this is a way for Tulsa to compete with the popular cities across the U.S. and show that Tulsa is not just a great place to visit, but a great place to live.

Saint Francis President Dr. Cliff Robertson and CEO said it’s their healthcare system’s role to not only care for those who are ill but prevent those illnesses in the first place.

He said many of the diseases the community is inflicted with are preventable by healthy lifestyle changes.

“You know, we all know that smoking isn’t good, but diet and exercise are incredibly important,” Robertson said.

He said the Saint Francis Tulsa Tough weekend is a great venue to promote those healthy lifestyles and get active.

“I suspect no one really understood how much it would take off, how this would become probably the best race in the United States,” Robertson said. “This weekend is known in biking circles all around the country and we think that’s wonderful. So it’s great for Tulsa and it’s great for Saint Francis.”

For more information on Tulsa Tough, click here.