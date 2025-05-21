2 arrested in connection to Muskogee homicide

UPDATE (5/21/25) — The Muskogee Police Department said two suspects were arrested in connection to the murder of a 21-year-old man.

Muskogee Police said 20-year-old Terrace Tunley and 19-year-old Kyren Boulware were arrested after Ashton Wright was found with fatal injuries near South L Street and Frankfort Street on March 31.

Wright later died in the hospital.

Over the past seven weeks, investigators have worked on gathering evidence, following leads and coordinating with partner agencies to bring those responsible to justice.

Muskogee Police thanked the United States Marshals Task Force for their assistance in locating and apprehending the suspects.

Both suspects are in custody and face charges related to the homicide.

The investigating is ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time. FOX23 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Muskogee Police said anyone with information about this incident should contact investigator J. Poffel at 918-680-3125.