2 arrested in connection with killing of 12-year-old on New Year’s Day

12-year-old boy shot and killed at midtown Tulsa house party Tulsa police said a 12-year-old boy died after being shot at a house party on January 1st, 2024. (Tulsa Police Department)

Tulsa police confirmed to KRMG that two people are in custody for the killing of 12-year-old Steven Bruner near 14th and Utica on the evening of January 1st.

TPD said Alvin Chaplin and Salathiel Fields are in custody and face 1st Degree Murder charges. The two were being interviewed by homicide detectives Friday afternoon.

Police said Bruner was shot at a home that been rented on VRBO for a house party. Multiple juveniles and one adult were present when the shooting happened.

Officers said Bruner was said to have been drinking alcohol at that party. Investigators believed the 12-year-old was not the intended target in the shooting.



