$2 Billion entertainment complex planned for Vinita area

TULSA — Developers with ties to Branson have teamed up with designers and “Imagineers” formerly engaged by Disney to build a massive theme park, hotel complex, and campground in Craig County, Oklahoma.

Dubbed “American Heartland,” it will include a 125-acre theme park, a 300-room hotel. an indoor water park, and a 320-acre RV park and campground.

It will sit along historic Route 66 about 55 miles northeast of Tulsa, west of Grand Lake and near the city of Vinita.

The developers have ties to Branson, and the design team reportedly includes twenty former Disney Imagineers and builders.

The theme park, we’re told, will include areas dubbed Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

The complex will also host live shows and other attractions, and offer “restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings,” according to a news release.

Senior Executive Vice President of Marketing Kristy Adams told KRMG Wednesday that their founder and CEO both grew up in the area, and wanted to bring this development there to spark economic development.

It’s also strategically located along historic Route 66, and will opening in the midst of the centennial celebrations surrounding the birth of the Mother Road.

She added that the goal is to have a truly world-class experience - without breaking the bank.

“That’s actually the goal of our owner,” she told KRMG. “His passion is to develop a park that brings joy and hope, and that most importantly is affordable for families to attend.”

Asked about staffing, and housing for employees, she acknowledged that those are challenges that have been under discussion since the project first began to take form.

“We think they’re going to come from all over,” she said. “All of the regions surrounding are going to benefit, we’re going to draw employees from all of there.”

“We are exploring housing options and things like that to bring more of that to Vinita so that we have affordable housing there for employees,” she added.

Indeed, they will build the RV park and cabins first, which will help provide temporary housing for the crews building up the theme park, Adams told KRMG.

That RV park should be open by spring of 2025, the entire complex by 2026.







