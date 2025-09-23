2 charged with murder in connection to 2014 cold case

KANSAS, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said two people were charged with murder in connection to a 2014 cold case in Delaware County.

OSBI said on May 15th, 2014, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI investigate the suspicious disappearance of 20-year-old Dustin Ray Carver.

Earlier that year, deputies received a missing person report for Carver, who was last seen at a house in Kansas, Oklahoma.

Authorities served a search warrant at the property and found a burn pile with human remains. The remains were transported and processed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

In July of 2025, the Clinton County Missouri Sheriff’s Office contacted Delaware County with new leads in Carver’s case. Information was gathered from an inmate in the Clinton County jail, identified as 42-year-old James Merritt Larson Jr.

OSBI found that Larson Jr. and 40-year-old Penny Larson were responsible for Carver’s death.

On Sept. 12, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office issued arrest warrants for both suspects.

Penny Larson was found and arrested on Sept. 17. She was booked into the Clinton County Missouri Jail. James Larson Jr. was already in custody through the Missouri Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

Both suspects were officially charged with first degree murder through the Delaware County District Court.