2 City of Tulsa employees arrested in undercover prostitution sting, police say

Stephen Shaw, Tulsa Fire Department District Chief (left) and Jeromy Patton, City of Tulsa Water and Sewer employee (right) Stephen Shaw, Tulsa Fire Department District Chief (left) and Jeromy Patton, City of Tulsa Water and Sewer employee (right)

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested two City of Tulsa employees in an undercover prostitution sting last week.

According to police records, Tulsa Fire Department District Chief Stephen Shaw and City of Tulsa Water and Sewer employee Jeromy Patton were arrested after police said they each made arrangements to pay for a sex act while unknowingly communicating online with undercover officers from the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking and Vice Unit.

“Unfortunately, this weekend we did see that we picked up a member of the Tulsa Fire Department and another person working for the City,” Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

Shaw was arrested after he agreed to meet at a Tulsa hotel to pay $300 for a sex act on Nov. 15, police records said. Officers also found a small bag of cocaine in his possession.

Shaw was arrested for soliciting prostitution and possession of cocaine. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

On Nov. 14, an undercover officer was contacted by Patton via text message, who agreed to meet at a Tulsa hotel to pay $100 for a sex act, according to police records. Patton arrived at the hotel room provided by the undercover officer with the agreed-upon amount in cash and was taken into custody without incident.

According to police records, once Patton was in custody, the number that was messaging the undercover officer was called and his phone started ringing. The number calling Patton’s phone was the undercover phone number.

“What we are doing is a demand reduction strategy and if we can stop people who are soliciting for prostitution then there is no demand,” Meulenberg said.

Patton was arrested for soliciting prostitution and was transported to David L. Moss without incident.

Meulenberg said prostitution is heavily linked to violence and sex trafficking.

“We are going to attack this any way we can. If we can prevent one innocent victim from being sex trafficked then we are going to do whatever we can to make that happen,” Meulenberg said.

Meulenberg said these types of arrests and acts do not discriminate.

“What we have seen when we have arrested people for soliciting prostitution is a full spectrum. This is everybody that can be impacted by this,” Meulenberg said.

FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) following Shaw’s arrest.

TFD provided the following statement:

“The Tulsa Fire Department confirms that an employee was arrested last week,” the statement said. “In accordance with our policies, the individual has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. The TFD is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and maintaining the trust of the community we serve. We take these matters seriously and are fully cooperating with authorities.”

TFD said they’re unable to disclose further details at this time.

“As this is a personnel matter, we are unable to disclose further details at this time,” TFD said in the statement. “We appreciate the community’s understanding and continued support as we remain focused on our mission of protecting lives and property.”

FOX23 also reached out to the City of Tulsa following the arrests.

The City of Tulsa provided the following statement:

“The City of Tulsa can confirm the arrests,” the statement said. “In accordance with policy, the individuals have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. The City of Tulsa is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and maintaining the trust of the community we serve. We take these matters seriously and are fully cooperating with authorities. As this is a personnel matter, we are unable to disclose further details at this time.”