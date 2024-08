2 dead after crash on I44 in east Tulsa (Crystal Kelly)

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are dead after a crash involving two semis in east Tulsa Wednesday morning.

According to Tulsa Fire, two semis collided around 3:30 a.m. at eastbound I-44 near 165th.

Several agencies including Tulsa Fire and OHP are on the scene diverting drivers at 165th.

Tulsa Fire said crews are working to clear the wreckage and the eastbound lanes will be closed until further notice.