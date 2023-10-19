2 dead after triple shooting in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah police said two people are dead and a suspect is in custody following a triple shooting Wednesday night.

FOX23 spoke to Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King at the scene near W. Choctaw St. and Main Pkwy.

King said at around 8 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a nearby home.

King said when officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds, two of whom were dead.

According to King, the third victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later released.

King said an officer found the suspect, Jordan Hensley, near the home.

“Another officer came in contact with the suspect a short ways from the residence, who ran on foot. Officers were unable to apprehend him at that time,” King said.

King said after this, an off-duty officer came across Hensley and tried to stop him.

“He assaulted her and then ran on foot and she gave chase. Other officers came, we set up a perimeter and were able to apprehend Mr. Jordan Hensley.”

King said Hensley is now in the Cherokee County Detention Center and investigators are working on search warrants to process the scene and to collect DNA evidence from Hensley.

King also said the off-duty officer who Hensley assaulted is fine, only suffering a minor injury to her face.