2 dead in Muskogee, suspect in custody following high-speed chase

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Officials say 26-year-old Aaron Bogar was arrested after he led deputies on a chase that ended at the Arrow Head Mall.

On Saturday night around 5:30, Muskogee County Deputies responded to a shooting call at the Five Star Recycling Plant in Oktaha.

They arrived to find one person had been shot to death and another had been injured.

Muskogee Police then responded to a shooting around 30 minutes later near North 24th Street West and Topeka Avenue.

The victim in that shooting died as well.

Then, officials say multiple law enforcement agencies were in a high-speed chase with Bogar.

Police say Bogar engaged with officers, and they returned fire on him.

He was taken to the hospital; his current condition is unknown, but IOSBI reports he is in stable condition.