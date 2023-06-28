2 injured after east Tulsa shooting, assault with baseball bat

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting and an attack with a baseball bat in east Tulsa Tuesday night.

Tulsa police were at a neighborhood near East Fourth Place and South 109th East Avenue where two people got into an argument.

Police said more people started joining the fight and brought out guns and a baseball bat. Someone was shot in the stomach and another person was hit with the bat.

Police took several people into custody. Police are still looking for a gun that was involved in the fight.

“We’re very concerned that a kid might pick up this pistol,” said Capt. Richard Meulenberg. “If you happen to live around here and you happen to find a pistol, please call us immediately.”