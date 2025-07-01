2 injured in midtown Tulsa shooting, suspect in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Update: Tulsa Police said a man was arrested in connection with a midtown Tulsa shooting on Monday that left two people injured.

Police said 25-year-old Jose Luis Guillen was arrested after the random shooting at a bus stop near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue.

Police say it appears the shooting was unprovoked.

On Tuesday, Guillen was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Tulsa Police said two people were injured in a shooting near 11th and Utica on Monday.

Tulsa Police said one person was shot in the shoulder and another person was shot in the leg.

The victims were taken to the hospital, police said.

Tulsa Police say the victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect left the scene after firing multiple shots at a bus stop.

This was a random, unprovoked shooting, police said.

Tulsa Police are not sharing details on the suspect’s vehicle.

The QuikTrip near 11th and Utica is open.