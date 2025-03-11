2 Muskogee Police officers on administrative leave after officer-involved shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Police said two officers have been put on administrative leave after two deadly shootings involving the same suspect led to a high-speed chase and an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

The OSBI identified the suspect as 26-year-old Aaron Bogar, a.k .a. Aaron Wilson.

On Monday, Muskogee Police identified the man who was killed in the shooting near North 24th Street West and Topeka Avenue as Rolando Donta McConnell of Muskogee.

Officials say Bogar led multiple agencies on a pursuit after officers located him on Saturday.

Muskogee Police said Bogar fired shots at officers during the pursuit.

After the pursuit ended, Wilson exited the vehicle and continued to fire shots at the officers, who then fired back and shot him, Muskogee Police said.

Wilson was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Muskogee Police said Sergeant Bryan Wilkins and Officer Darien Allen were involved in the shootout. Both officers are now on routine paid administrative leave.

There are multiple agencies involved in investigating these shootings.

Muskogee Police said Wilson is the suspect in both shootings, but they do not have information at this time to say they are connected.

This is an ongoing investigation.