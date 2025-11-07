2 people shot at New Haven Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said two people were shot at New Haven Apartments on Thursday night.

Authorities said they received a call around 7:41 p.m. from a woman reporting she had been shot in her apartment.

Tulsa Police responded to the New Haven Apartment complex near East 62nd Street and South Peoria Avenue and discovered the first gunshot victim, who had reported the incident.

Officers said they also discovered a second gunshot victim inside the apartment.

Police reported both victims were conscious and identified the person they said shot them by name and provided officers with a clothing description.

According to the department, the suspect was related to one of the victims.

Witnesses in the area reported the suspect had run on foot to the south.

The department called out their K9 unit, several patrol officers, and the TPD helicopter to search for the suspect.

He was eventually found and taken into custody.