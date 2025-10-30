2025 Oklahoma holiday ornament unveiled

OKLAHOMA — Friends of the Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion unveiled the 2025 state ornament, featuring the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher.

The collectible celebrates the state’s beauty and spirit, while supporting the preservation of the historic Governor’s mansion.

Friends of the Mansion said the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher is a symbol of freedom, resilience and the natural wonder of the Great Plains. The bird is often seen flying across open skies in spring and summer, and will now be on Christmas tress across the state.

“The 2025 Christmas ornament beautifully reflects the freedom and grace that define Oklahoma,” said First Lady Sarah Stitt, chairperson of Friends of the Mansion. “Each ornament sold helps ensure the Governor’s Mansion—a shared piece of our state’s history—remains a lasting landmark, preserved for future generations.”

Friends of the Governor’s Mansion Friends of the Governor’s Mansion

The ornament designs captures the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher against a backdrop inspired by Oklahoma skies and southern winds. It reflects the state’s connection to the land, no matter the season, the Friends of the Mansion said.

The 2025 ornament represents the 29th edition of the annual series.

This year’s ornament can be purchased for $19.55 directly from the Friends of the Mansion website or from select retails stores around the state, including Mathis Brothers Furniture in OKC and Tulsa, The Oklahoma Capitol Gift Shop, Oklahoma Travel Information Centers and the Oklahoma History Center Gift Shop.

To purchase your own, click here.