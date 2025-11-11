2025 Veterans Day meals and deals across Green Country

By FOX23.com News Staff

Here’s a list of free Veterans Day meals and other deals across Green Country this year (Military ID required for most, if not all, participating businesses):

  • Oklahoma Joe’s: Free pulled pork sandwich and an exclusive mug on Nov. 11 at participating Oklahoma Joe’s Barbecue restaurants
  • Starbucks: On Nov. 11, Veterans, military service members, and their spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced) at participating U.S. stores.
  • Jiffy Lube of Tulsa: Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Change from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 17 Tulsa area Jiffy Lube locations.
  • Andy’s Frozen Custard: On Nov. 11, Andy’s invites all veterans and active military to enjoy a free, regular-sized, one-topping sundae.
  • Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items.
  • Denny’s: Denny’s invites active and retired personnel to enjoy a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. (store open) to noon local time at participating locations nationwide.
  • Hooters: Those who have served can enjoy a free menu item on Veterans’ Day. Veterans can choose from 10 Original Wings, Cheeseburger, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, or Chicken Caesar Salad, FREE with a drink purchase.
  • IHOP: Veterans can enjoy a free Red, White & Blueberry Pancake Combo. 
  • Red Robin: Veterans and military members can enjoy a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries (Exclusively for dine-in).
  • Applebee’s: Applebee’s is offering Veterans and Active Duty Military a special Veterans Day meal on 11/11, where they can select from entrées at Applebee’s across the country (Dine-in only).
  • Casey’s: Casey’s is offering a free fountain drink or coffee for Veterans.
  • Pilot/Flying J Travel Center: Veterans, military personnel, and their families who stop at a participating Pilot or Flying J on Nov. 11 are welcome to their choice of a free breakfast sandwich and coffee or lunch item and fountain drink.
  • Scooter’s Coffee: Veterans can receive a free medium drink at Scooter’s Coffee locations across the country on 11/11.
  • La Madeleine: Veterans can get a free entrée with a Military ID. Offer valid for dine-in only.
  • Salad and Go: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free salad or wrap with a Military ID. On November 12, they will also launch an ongoing 10% discount for veterans and active-duty service members with ID.
  • Tulsa Zoo: Tulsa Zoo is offering free admission to all Veterans and active military personnel, plus one guest with a valid service identification.
  • JINYA Ramen Bar Tulsa: JINYA Ramen Bar Tulsa is offering all Veterans and active-duty military a free JINYA Chicken Ramen, Spicy Chicken Ramen, or Chicken Chashu Bowl (regular size) with a soft drink or iced tea.
