21-year-old woman dead after midtown Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a 21-year-old woman died in the hospital after a crash in midtown Tulsa on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a crash at the intersection of South Darlington Avenue and East 41st Street around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found that a driver headed eastbound on East 41st Street crashed into another vehicle turning south onto South Darlington Avenue.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that was hit was identified as 21-year-old Spencer Roberts.

Roberts was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she died on Sunday.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with a foot injury.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.