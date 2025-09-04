23-year-old man dead after south Tulsa motorcycle crash

The Tulsa Police Department says a 23-year-old man is dead after a south Tulsa motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

The Tulsa Police Department says a 23-year-old man is dead after a south Tulsa motorcycle crash on Wednesday.

Police say around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to an injury crash involving a motorcycle and two vehicles near South Yale Avenue and East 71st Street.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle was driving recklessly on East 71st Street, weaving in and out of traffic, performing wheelies and speeding. The rider of the motorcycle laid the bike down on its side to avoid hitting a vehicle turning in front of him.

Police say the motorcycle then crashed into a vehicle, causing the motorcycle’s gas tank to catch fire. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and under another vehicle.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Ashton Meyer, was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

The driver of the other two vehicles involved were not seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing as Advanced Traffic Investigators analyze all evidence. Police said at this time, no charges are anticipated.