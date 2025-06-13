2nd Afghan suspect pleads guilty in OKC Election Day mass shooting plot

The second of two Afghan nationals has now pleaded guilty to a mass shooting plot on Election Day in Oklahoma City.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi and his 18-year-old brother-in-law, Abdullah Haji Zada, arranged to buy two AK-47 rifles, ten magazines, and 500 rounds of ammunition from operatives working with the FBI.

They say the feds found communications from Tawhedi where he said he planned to target large groups of people on Election Day and that he and his brother-in-law planned to die as martyrs.

He’s now facing 35 years in prison and will be deported to Afghanistan when his term is done and will be banned from returning to the U.S.