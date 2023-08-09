3 teens hospitalized in Chouteau wreck

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

Three teenagers are hospitalized after a two vehicle traffic accident in Mayes County.

It happened around 10 o’clock Tuesday night on Highway 412, a half mile west of Chouteau.

OHP reports a pickup driven by a 17-year-old girl made a left turn into the path of another truck.

The driver of the truck that made the unfortunate left turn and two passengers, ages 14 and 15, were transported to the hospital in guarded condition with unknown injuries.

OHP says the driver of the other truck, Andrew J. Thompson, 29 of Tulsa, was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in guarded condition.



