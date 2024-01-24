3 Tulsa-area chefs named semifinalists for 2024 James Beard Awards

The list of semifinalists for this year’s James Beard Awards is out and Oklahoma is well represented.

Five Oklahoma chefs, three from the Tulsa-area, have been named semifinalists in the Best Chef: Southwest category. That category includes Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

The local chefs include:

Jacque Siegfried: Chef and co-owner at Nātv in Broken Arrow

Jordan Hawley: Chef at il seme in Tulsa

Alexandre Figueira: Chef and owner at Doctor Kustom in Tulsa

Also named semifinalists in the category are:

Jeff Chanchaleune: Chef and owner at Ma Der Lao Kitchen in Oklahoma City

Tabb Singleton: Owner and pitmaster at Phat Tabb’s BBQ in Idabel

The organization’s website said the James Beard Award recognize “exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

The finalists will be announced April 3rd.

The winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 10th in Chicago.



