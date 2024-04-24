3-year-old in critical condition after ran over by van near 7th and Sheridan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was run over on Tuesday.

Police said the child’s dad was the one who called them around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the dad was holding the child as his mom was backing out of the driveway, on her way to pick up the couple’s older children from school.

Police said the child broken free from his dad’s arms, ran down the driveway and then behind his mom’s van as she was backing out near 7th and Sheridan.

Police believe the child ran into her blind spot and was hit by the van’s right front fender, knocking him down, and then ran over by the van’s right front tire.

Police said the 3-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition with both massive internal injuries and head injuries.

“It’s horrible. That’s the toughest thing when children are involved, it’s horrible. We just get here and contain the scene,” Tulsa Police Capt. Andy Mackenzie said.

Police said there are officers at the hospital and traffic investigators at the scene, but as of now, no charges are anticipated.

“Just always be diligent when you are backing out in a vehicle. Check all your mirrors and look. This instance is still being investigated, but it sounds just like a tragedy,” Mackenzie said.