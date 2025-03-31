37-year-old man killed in Creek County crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.
By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 37-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Creek County on Saturday.

Troopers say the crash occurred at 7:32 p.m. near South Frankoma Road and West 96th Street South, just north of Sapulpa.

The driver of a pickup truck, Luis Luevano, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A passenger in the pickup truck was transported to a Tulsa hospital in stable condition.

OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!