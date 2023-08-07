4 injured in Rogers Turnpike crash near Miami

ODOT $64 million project to add new access point on Will Rogers Turnpike

Inattentive driving on I-44 gets the blame for a traffic accident that sent 4 people to the hospital.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the one vehicle accident happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon on the Will Rogers Turnpike, about 9 miles east of Miami in Ottawa County.

OHP says the SUV was westbound near mile marker 322 when it left the turnpike, struck a culvert and rolled several times before coming to rest on a passenger.

The driver of the vehicle, Ann Gno, 72 of Rowland, Texas was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Three passengers were admitted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri in critical condition with head and internal injuries.