4 men arrested, $37,000 in counterfeit money recovered

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested four men after they allegedly used counterfeit cash at several area businesses.

FUNNY MONEY -- $37K IN COUNTERFEIT CASH RECOVERED Four suspects arrested On 2/25/2025, the Tulsa Police Mingo Valley... Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, February 27, 2025

Police say an investigation led them to a suspect’s vehicle, which was tracked down to the Lowe’s on 71st on Wednesday. Officers say they found several forms of counterfeit money in the car, totaling around $37,000.

Officers say they recovered evidence linking the men to a crime spree spanning from Florida to Oklahoma.

Darius Smith, Leonard Bertram, Roderick Jordan, and Shawn Smith were all arrested on various charges.







