4-year-old dead after north Tulsa shooting

North Tulsa Child dead in shooting (Fox23)
By Mark Conro and FOX23.com News Staff

Update: Tulsa police said Jaylen Green was arrested for shooting his 4-year-old son and his girlfriend.

Jaylen Green (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)

The child died from his injuries, police said, while the girlfriend underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Green faces charges for:

• 2nd Degree Murder

• Possession of a Firearm, After Former Conviction of a Felony

• Resisting arrest

Original: Tulsa Police say a child has died following a shooting in North Tulsa on Sunday evening.

Tulsa Police responded to a call for a shooting near East Virgin Street and North Utica Avenue in north Tulsa at around 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa Police said a four-year-old was killed in shooting.

Police said a woman they believe is the child’s mother was shot. TPD said they’re unsure the extent of her injuries.

Police have the suspect in custody and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Mark Conro

Mark Conro

KRMG Reporter

