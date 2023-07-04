4th of July activities in Green Country!

July 4 Why fireworks are part of the Fourth of July celebration (howtogoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As Independence Day approaches, people across Green Country are preparing to celebrate at big city events, small-town festivals, or lakes. Here are a few of the many events:

Folds of Honor Freedomfest, Tulsa - July 4

The River West Festival Park will host its Tulsa Folds of Honor Freedomfest with the Red Bull Airforce skydiving team, family-friendly activities, like a kid’s zone, a prize wheel, and pony rides.

Dream Keepers Park will also have Fourth of July activities including live bands, bouncy houses, and food trucks. At nightfall, fireworks will launch at the Arkansas River choreographed to patriotic music that will be launched from the 21st Street Bridge.

Tulsa Drillers Game - July 4 and 5, 6:35 p.m.

Enjoy a great night of baseball and the biggest Tulsa Drillers postgame fireworks show of the season!

For the first half hour after gates open, fans age 21 and older can enjoy $4 16-oz domestic beers and $6 12-oz High Noon’s.

Red, White and Boom Pre-Show, Owasso - July 4, 7 p.m.

Alongside the traditional Red, White, and Boom fireworks show, there will also be the Red, White & Boom Pre-show at Redbud Festival Park.

The event will include live music, a bounce house, face painting, balloon art, lawn games, food trucks, and the park’s refreshing water feature.

Claremore Fourth of July Celebration - July 4

Family-friendly Fourth of July event at Claremore Lake Park.

Children will be able to compete in the Kids Fishing Derby and continue the festive with the National Anthem, Raising of the Flag ceremony by the Claremore Fire Department and a firework show with a DJ, and even more family-friendly activities.

Boom Fest, Jenks - July 4, 6:30 p.m.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is opening its riverfront backyard for a front-row seat to the Fourth of July display in the area.

Guests will be able to look at the exhibits indoors and then watch the fireworks.

Food truck and beverage options will be available, or you can eat at the Coral Reef Café.

Lake Hudson Fireworks Display, Salina - July 4, 9:00 p.m.

There will be a fireworks display at Lake Hudson in Salina at 9:00 p.m.

There will also be food trucks set up at the American Legion around 4:00 p.m.