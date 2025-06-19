5 people shot, including 2 teens, after party on Crybaby Hill in Tulsa

Police officers on the job
Police officers Police officers on the job (Russell Mills)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating what led to a shooting overnight that sent 5 people to the hospital, including two teenagers.

Tulsa police say one teenager is in critical condition after multiple shots rang out in a parking lot near Crybaby Hill on Riverside around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A total of five people were shot after police broke up an earlier party of 50 to 100 people in the area.

Police have not identified any suspects, and no motive for the shooting is known at this time.

Interviews are being conducted with families at the hospital to gather more information.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!