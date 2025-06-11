5 teenagers arrested after ‘domestic incident’ in South Tulsa

5 teenagers arrested by Tulsa Police (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested five teenagers after a domestic call in south Tulsa.

Just after 6:30 Tuesday morning, Tulsa Police say they responded to a home near 91st and Mingo.

They say a woman called and said a man was hitting her, and several other men were in the house with guns pointed at her.

As officers approached the scene, police say they saw a white Dodge Charger with several individuals matching the description given by the caller.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded handgun in the backseat and two more handguns in a backpack in the trunk.

19-year-old Jaden Lyons, 19-year-old Future Ledbetter, 19-year-old Darreon Davis, 18-year-old Anthony Lane, and 18-year-old Prince Brown were all arrested.

