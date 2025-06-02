The 5th Annual Discovery Awards to be held at Tulsa PAC on Monday evening

TULSA, Okla. — The Fifth Annual Discovery Awards will be held at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center to highlight and award Eastern Oklahoma high school musical theatre on Monday.
Celebrity Attractions, in partnership with the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, said the special showcase event is happening on Monday at 6 p.m.
The best female performer selected and the best male performer selected will represent Oklahoma in New York City at the Jimmy Awards, otherwise known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards in June.
Tickets to The Discovery Awards are $10 each for adults and $5 for students not including handling fees and are on sale now. For tickets, click here 918.596.7111.
Sixty students representing 31 schools throughout the region will participate in this year’s ceremony.
Here’s a list of participating high schools:
- Augustine Christian Academy
- Bartlesville High School
- Beggs High School
- Bishop Kelley High School
- Bixby High School
- Booker T. Washington
- Bristow High School
- Broken Arrow High School
- Cascia Hall Prep
- Charles Page High School
- Clark Youth Theatre
- Collinsville High School
- Courtyard Theatre
- Ft. Gibson High School
- Glenpool High School
- Holland Hall
- Jenks High School
- Lincoln Christian School
- McAlester High School
- McLain High School of Science and Technology
- Metro Chrisitan Academy
- Mingo Valley Christian
- Muskogee High School
- Owasso High School
- Pryor High School
- Regent Preparatory School
- Riverfield Country Day School
- Sapulpa High School
- Stillwater High School
- Thomas Edison Prep School
- Union High School
The nominee selection began in November 2024.
“A panel of adjudicators comprised of performing arts educators and professionals have been attending all participating high school musical productions throughout the school year,” the announcement said.
The students will take center stage at the event.
For more information on The Discovery Awards, click here.
For more information on The Jimmy Awards, click here.