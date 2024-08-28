6 Tulsa City Council seats won, 3 others head to November runoff

TULSA, Okla. — All 9 of Tulsa’s City Councilors were on the ballot on Tuesday. Six of the seats have been won and three will go to a runoff in November.

District 1 covers part of north Tulsa. Vanessa Hall-Harper has been elected to a fourth term serving the district with 67% to challenger Angela Chambers’ 33%.

District 2 covering west, southwest, and south Tulsa was a hotly contested race. Anthony Archie pulled ahead in the race with 41% of the vote. The second closest was Stephanie Reisdorph. Since neither candidate got more than 50%, they are headed to a runoff in November.

District 3 covers north and northeast Tulsa. The winner of this district will be taking over the Patrick family who has held the seat for much of the last 30 years. Tulsa business owner Jackie Dutton won 54% of the vote beating Susan Frederick.

In District 4, which covers downtown Tulsa, incumbent Laura Bellis drew a challenger from Aaron Griffith, but Bellis got the majority of votes at 77%.

District 5 covers parts of midtown and east Tulsa. Former council member Karen Gilbert was the winner with 64% of the vote. She was running against Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews.

District 6 covers the rest of east Tulsa. Incumbent Christian Bengel got 70% of the vote against Uriah Davis.

District 7 takes us to south Tulsa. incumbent Lori Decter Wright was in the lead with 49% vote. She will head to a runoff with Eddie Huff who had 44% vote. Margie Alfonso came in third.

In District 8, also covering south Tulsa, incumbent Phil Lakin will keep his seat with 69% of the vote compared to Chris Cone with 31%.

Finally in District 9, covering Brookside and midtown, it was a crowded field in this race. Carol Bush was the top vote-getter with 42%. Incumbent Jayme Fowler came in second with 28% of the vote. This means they will head to a runoff. The other candidates were Julie Dunbar, Matthew Nelson, and Lee Ann Crosby with 6% of the vote.

