The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 63-year-old man was killed in a UTV crash in Craig County on Monday.

OHP says Dang Yang was driving a UTV on East 110 Road, just south of 4460 Road near Welch.

Yang and a pickup truck collided around 3:40 p.m. Troopers say the details of the crash are under investigation.

OHP says Yang was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:16 p.m. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were reportedly not injured.