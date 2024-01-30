7-year-old hospitalized after being run over at a Sapulpa elementary school

Holmes Park Elementary

By Crystal Kelly

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police say a 7-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing the street to get to school.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning around 8:30 at Holmes Park Elementary.

Police say the car was driven by an elderly woman dropping her granddaughter off at the school.

Officers say the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

Police say the little girl was alert and talking when she was taken to the hospital.

There is no update on the girl’s condition.



[9:47 AM] Scott Martin

Cpt. Foreman confirms a young girl was hit. scene is cleared. Im asking him for more info

[10:01 AM] Scott Martin

info from sapulpa pd

-7 year old girl hit by car while crossing to get to the school.

-she was taken to the hospital. injuries unknown

-she was alert and talking

-elderly lady was dropping off grandchild. as she was leaving the school to make a left turn, she didn’t see the girl and ran her over.

-the driver is cooperating with police. Joaquin Montiel

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!