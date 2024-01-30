7-year-old hospitalized after being run over at a Sapulpa elementary school

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police say a 7-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing the street to get to school.

The accident occurred Tuesday morning around 8:30 at Holmes Park Elementary.

Police say the car was driven by an elderly woman dropping her granddaughter off at the school.

Officers say the driver is cooperating with law enforcement.

Police say the little girl was alert and talking when she was taken to the hospital.

There is no update on the girl’s condition.









[9:47 AM] Scott Martin

Cpt. Foreman confirms a young girl was hit. scene is cleared. Im asking him for more info

[10:01 AM] Scott Martin

info from sapulpa pd

-7 year old girl hit by car while crossing to get to the school.

-she was taken to the hospital. injuries unknown

-she was alert and talking

-elderly lady was dropping off grandchild. as she was leaving the school to make a left turn, she didn’t see the girl and ran her over.

-the driver is cooperating with police. Joaquin Montiel

©2024 Cox Media Group