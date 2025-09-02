71st Street bridge reopens after woman talked down from edge

Tulsa Police closed down entrance to the 71st Street bridge for 6 hours overnight after they say a woman was straddling the bridge.

Police say they received calls around midnight of a possible suicidal person between Elwood Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The Tulsa Fire Department reportedly deployed a rescue boat to the area as a precaution while both directions of the bridge were shut down.

Officers were able to talk the woman off the edge and move her to a safe location.

Police say the woman has been taken to get help, and the bridge has been reopened to traffic.