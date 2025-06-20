Accused beer thieves arrested following short pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested two alleged beer thieves.

Around 4:00 p.m. Thursday, an officer was getting a drink at the QuikTrip at 51st and Mingo when the manager told her two people had just stolen four cases of beer.

The officer approached the two, Michelle Blackbear and Jeremy Townsidy, in the parking lot.

Police say they initially claimed they had purchased the beer, but eventually, they admitted to stealing it.

Police then say Blackbear drove off, and a short pursuit began, before she crashed out and was arrested.

Blackbear is facing charges of eluding, larceny, and obstruction, among other charges. Townsidy faces larceny charges.