Accused Tulsa shoplifter hit by car

A man accused of shoplifting from a Tulsa Walmart received a form of punishment before he was even arrested, when he was struck by a car not long after his alleged crime.

Tulsa Police say on February 29th, Michael Grant loaded up a shopping cart with more than $1,000 dollars in merchandise at the Walmart at Admiral and Memorial and pushed the cart out the door.

They say he also assaulted three Walmart employees who were chasing after him.

Police say he took off, but a couple of hours later, darted into the street at Admiral and Memorial and was hit by a car.

Police say he was arrested early Monday morning after being released from the hospital.

He’s now facing charges of larceny, assault, and drug possession.

