Additional charges filed against former Tulsa Co. Juvenile Detention Center staff member

TULSA, Okla. — More charges have been filed against a former staff member at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center in Tulsa who was arrested in April for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old resident, according to court documents.

Jonathan Hines was arrested and booked into Tulsa County jail on April 26 for child human trafficking, carrying or possessing a cell phone in jail or prison, and destroying evidence.

According to court documents, Hines is now also charged with one count of soliciting a minor for indecent exposure/photos and one count of carrying or possessing a cell phone in jail or prison.