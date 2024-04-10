Aerosmith reschedules Tulsa concert

Aerosmith (Photo Courtesy: Aaron Perry/Live Nation)

By Skyler Cooper

Fans of Aerosmith will be happy to know that the legendary band’s Tulsa concert has been rescheduled.

Their stop at the BOK Center last year was postponed due to lead singer Steven Tyler suffering a vocal injury.

The new date is Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am.

If you bought tickets for the show that got postponed, Live Nation said your tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Ticketholders should receive an e-mail with more information.

The Black Crowes will open the show for Aerosmith on the ‘Peace Out’ tour.

Watch the tour announcement here

View ticket information here

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!