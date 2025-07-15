After recent floods, tornadoes, Sand Springs vows to keep residents safe with over 20 warning sirens

SAND SPRINGS -- With the tragic flooding in Texas recently, most people want to know if their community has working emergency sirens to alert them of impending danger, and Sand Springs’ more than 20 warning sirens can be heard within the city limits.

Sand Springs is no stranger to tornadoes and flood disasters, and city manager Mike Carter said they have enough warning sirens to alert its residents, and they have overlapping coverage in some areas.

“We now have 23 sirens for the corporate city limits of Sand Springs, and that was something our voters passed, overwhelmingly. They wanted to see it and those are all operational,” Carter said.

In 2015, a deadly tornado blew through Sand Springs, and a flood shut down parts of the city in 2018. Carter said their emergency warning system is automatically activated when certain weather-related events occur. The sirens can alert residents of potentially bad weather, flooding, and even chemical spills.

“As soon as the National Weather Service issues that polygon, our system goes off,” he said.

The city tests the sirens once a month, however, Tulsa County tests it’s sirens weekly and can be heard in parts of Sand Springs. Carter said the county covers the rural parts of Sand Springs and those residents should be able to hear the sirens.

Two weeks ago in Texas, the Hill Country area received an unbelievable amount rain causing rivers to rise more than 30 feet in some areas which resulted in the deaths of more than 130 people.