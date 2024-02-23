AG Drummond requests clemency denial for OK death row inmate

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond (Russell Mills)

By Glenn Schroeder

Oklahoma’s chief law enforcement officer is requesting the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board deny clemency for convicted killer Michael DeWayne Smith.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond argues Smith’s claims of innocence have been repeatedly rejected in court.

Smith was convicted of murdering a 40-year-old mother and a 24-year-old store clerk in separate incidents on February 22nd, 2002.

His clemency hearing is scheduled for March 6th.

Drummond said, “Smith is a ruthless killer who has confessed to his crimes on multiple occasions. There is no doubt in my mind that his request for clemency should be denied.”

At the time of the murders, Smith was a fugitive on the run for a separate killing, an act that places him among just 10 percent of death row inmates who have murdered multiple victims.



