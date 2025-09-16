AG Drummond requests proposals for legal action against Temu over security, privacy concerns

Chinese online shopping site TEMU is now the target of multiple proposed class action lawsuits.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond has requested proposals for outside counsel to investigate and pursue legal action against Temu regarding concerns of consumer protection violations.

Temu is a popular mobile app and website that offers low-cost goods to consumers.

The company is accused of deceiving consumers by unlawfully collecting data and providing it to the Chinese Communist government, as well as engaging in other deceitful practices, Drummond’s office said.

Apple and Google suspended the Temu app due to security and privacy concerns, as well as the presence of malware.

“I will not allow Temu or any other company to abuse and exploit Oklahoma consumers,” said Drummond. “My office will hold Temu accountable and work to ensure Oklahomans have a safe online marketplace.”

Temu is owned by PDD Holdings Inc., commonly known as Pinduodo Inc.

Proposals for an investigation and legal action are due Oct. 3. Drummond’s office will evaluate proposals and contract with the most economical and competent law firm.

You can read the request for proposal by clicking here.