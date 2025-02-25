Alleged serial burglar arrested again

A local woman, arrested 5 times in 2023 alone, has been arrested again, accused of the same kind of crimes.

Police say Melissa Ann Sweet was arrested on February 3rd for allegedly breaking into Duncan and Sons Construction in Sapulpa and stealing multiple tools and a truck.

She was booked into the the Creek County Jail on burglary, larceny, and concealing stolen property complaints.

Sweet already has multiple cases still pending against her from 2023, including charges for burglary and unauthorized use of a credit card.

State records show she served about a year-and-a-half in prison back in 2008 and 2009 on a grand larceny conviction.