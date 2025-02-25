Alleged serial burglar facing more charges in Creek County

Melissa Ann Sweet booking photos Melissa Ann Sweet booking photos
By Matt Hutson

An alleged serial burglar who has been arrested multiple times over the years is back behind bars.

Police say Melissa Ann Sweet has been arrested at least eight times since 2023 for burglary, stolen property, drug possession, fraud and auto theft. Now, Sweet is accused of burglary in Creek County.

According to court documents, Sweet broke into and stole from a construction company in Sapulpa earlier this month.

On February 3, Sweet allegedly broke into Duncan and Sons LLC off South 49th West Avenue, destroying an overhead door to get in. Court documents say Sweet proceeded to steal multiple tools and a commercial truck.

Sweet is charged with second degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, motor vehicle larceny, possession of burglary tools and malicious injury to property.

Jail records show Sweet was booked into Creek County Jail on February 3. Her bond is $90,000.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!