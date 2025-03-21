American Red Cross offers safety tips while cleaning up after recent wildfires

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The American Red Cross said after a wildfire is over, it is important to note that the danger is not always over as families and communities continue the recovery and clean-up process.

The Red Cross said once cleared to go back to your property by officials, to keep these important safety steps in mind.

“We have some volunteers out here handing out emergency supplies for people who need stuff to clean up. Rakes, shovels, gloves, sifters - fire damage is different, you have to sift through ashes to find things,” said Matt Trotter with the American Red Cross.

He said there are many hazards when you go back to your home after a disaster.

“You might have downed power lines on your property. Assume those are live, don’t touch them, and call your utility company,” said Trotter.

He said it is also crucial to make sure you’re not getting ash on your skin and if you do, wash it off as soon as possible.

Trotter said wearing long sleeves, a mask, and gloves is a good way to protect yourself.

“Just be aware there may still be hot spots around your property. You would hate to go and clean up and find an ash pit that has hot embers in it and cause another fire to flare up,” Trotter said.

He said the same mentality goes for charred trees, smoldering debris, and live embers.

To be safe, the Red Cross said to check with your local government to see if your drinking water is safe.

“Wildfires can cause drinking water contamination. Just a lot of things to keep in mind as you’re going back home,” said Trotter.

The American Red Cross also said its best to throw out food that was exposed to heat, smoke, fumes, or even chemicals.

Trotter said it is normal to have a lot of feelings in the wake of a disaster like this and while the recovery process is just beginning, there are resources to reach out to mental health professionals.

You can call or text the disaster distress helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TALKWITHUS” to 66746.

“As days go by, mental health and mental health support become really important,” said Trotter. “We really encourage people to reach out to that free resource.”

For more safety information after the wildfires from the American Red Cross, click here.

There are currently three shelters open:

Payne County Fairgrounds Community Building, 4518 Expo Circle East (Stillwater)



Luther Community Center, 18120 Hog back Road (Luther)



First Methodist Church of Mannford, 100 Greenwood East Avenue (Mannford)



The Red Cross, alongside other agencies, is offering Multi-Agency Resource Centers across the state.

For a full list of MARCs, click here.