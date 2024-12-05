Another local head high school football coach is stepping down

JENKS, Okla — Jenks Public Schools announced Thursday that the head coach is stepping down after two other area districts shared the same news recently.

After seven seasons at the helm of the Jenks football program, Keith Riggs is stepping aside as head coach and taking on a full-time role as an Assistant Athletic Director.

Defensive Coordinator Adam Gaylor has already been named as the new head coach of the Jenks Trojans.

“This was by no means an easy decision, but at this point in my life and career, I felt the timing was right to move away from the head coaching role,” stated Riggs. “It’s been an honor to serve this program and this outstanding school district. I am forever grateful to the players, coaches, and supporters of Jenks football for everything they did to make this program the best in the state.

Riggs took over Jenks football prior to the 2018 season and guided the Trojans to back-to-back state championships in 2020 and 2021.

On Wednesday, Union Public Schools announced that their head coach was stepping down and last week we learned that Broken Arrow Public School is looking for a new head coach.