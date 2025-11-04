Applications open for City of Coweta Ward 4 council seat

City of Coweta City of Coweta
By John Filbeck and FOX23.com News Staff

COWETA, Okla. — The City of Coweta is accepting applications for its Ward 4 Council seat.

Ward 4 City Councilmember Lauren Givan is resigning from her position on Tuesday because she and her family are moving outside the City’s municipal boundaries.

The City says Lauren has been a dedicated council member and it is grateful for the work she has done.

The Council will consider applicants for appointment at the Dec. 1. Council meeting. The seat must be filled by appointment within 60 days of the vacancy, which is Jan. 1.

If the position is not filled within 60 days of the vacancy, the Council must call for a special election.

You must be a resident of Ward 4 to apply. If you have questions or concerns, call Coweta City Hall at 918-489-2189.

If you would like to apply, you can do that HERE.

