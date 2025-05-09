Applications open for PSO STEM After-School grants

Public Service Company of Oklahoma The Public Service Company of Oklahoma headquarters (Old Tulsa Central High School) in downtown Tulsa. (Staff)
By Matt Hutson

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) Foundation is giving local FFA chapters $50,000 for STEM projects.

FFA chapters have one week left to apply for a STEM After-School grant. Each grant awards eligible FFA chapters up to $2,500 to fund STEM projects designed by students themselves.

PSO said previous grants have been given to veterinary science to agricultural projects. The best chance to get selected for a grant is to submit a project that that benefits more than one chapter and is sustainable over multiple years.

Grant applications will be accepted until May 16 at 5 p.m. The funding will be provided in August.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!